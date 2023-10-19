India will take on Bangladesh on October 19 in Pune. The Men in Blue will try to maintain their unbeaten record while Shakib al Hasan's boys will try to repeat their success in the Asia Cup 2023.

India are one of the two teams, except New Zealand, in the tournament that have not yet lost a match so far. They are at number 2 on the points table with 3 wins in 3 matches and a net run rate (NRR) of +1.821.

India vs Bangladesh Live Score, Cricket World Cup 2023 Updates On the other hand, Bangladesh are coming to this match with back-to-back losses. They stand in the sixth spot on the points table with an NRR of -0.699.

India vs Bangladesh head-to-head records India have played 40 ODIs so far with Bangladesh and won 31 of those. One of the matches had no results while Bangladesh won 8 of those. But, every time Bangladesh won against India, it is considered an upset. Bangladesh have improved their game tremendously over the years. In fact, they won 3 out of the last 4 matches against India.

The last time these two teams collided against each other was in the Asia Cup 2023 in September right before the commencement of the ICC World Cup 2023. Shakib Al Hasan became the Player of the Match while Bangladesh defeated India by 6 runs despite 121 off 133 balls by Shubman Gill. Rohit Sharma was out for a duck. Axar Patel’s 42 off 34 was not enough to take India home.

Also Read: India vs Bangladesh, ICC World Cup 2023 match today: When, where and how to watch; live-streaming details Virat Kohli did not play in that match while Suryakumar Yadav had the opportunity to be in the final 11. He scored 26 off 34. A number of batters in the Bangladesh team - Shakib, Towhid Hridoy and Nasum Ahmed - shone with the bat.

India and Bangladesh have played 4 World Cup matches so far whereas the Men in Blue won 3 of those. Bangladesh's moment of glory came in 2007 when the underdogs won by 5 wickets. India won by 87 runs in 2011, by 109 runs in 2015 and by 28 runs in 2019.

India vs Bangladesh fantasy team Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Tanzid Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto, KL Rahul (WK), Hardik Pandya (C), Shakib Al Hasan, Jasprit Bumrah, Mustafizur Rahman (VC), Kuldeep Yadav and Taskin Ahmed.

India vs Bangladesh pitch report It’s a batter’s paradise in Pune. While pacers may enjoy some seam and swing early on, they will need to bowl precise lines and length to contain batters who may seek to exploit the track's batting inclination. Teams who win the toss typically choose to bowl, with a first-inning score of 288 on average.

Seven ODIs have been played so far at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune. India set the highest score at the stadium in 2021 when the Men in Blue scored 356/7 against England. Virat Kohli has scored 448 runs in 7 innings, including 2 hundreds and 3 fifties.

India vs Bangladesh weather In Pune, the humidity will go as high as 74%, with the highest temperature touching 33 degrees. There is little chance of rain (7%), as per Weather.com.

India vs Bangladesh: Prediction As per Google’s win probability, there is an 87% chance that India will be victorious in this match.

India vs Bangladesh win probability

As per CricTracker, no matter who bats first, India will win the match. Khel Now gives due credit to Bangladesh's past records against India in the recent past. However, it still favours India to win. We believe India are at the peak of their form, with every cricketer in the team in good form. Even the best of the teams will find it difficult to beat India this year. So, Rohit Sharma's boys will secure another win and probably reclaim the top position on the points table.

