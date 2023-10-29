India and England will face off on October 29 at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow. It is an interesting juncture of the ICC World Cup 2023. These two teams are at the polar ends in terms of performance. The Men in Blue are yet to lose a match. England have won just one of their last five matches in the tournament.

The only team that England defeated was Bangladesh (by 137 runs). They lost to New Zealand (by 9 wickets), Afghanistan (by 69 runs), South Africa (by 229 runs) and Sri Lanka (by 8 wickets). Meeting the top team in the tournament at this point won’t make things easy for England.

India vs England head-to-head records

These two teams have played 106 ODIs against each other so far. India have won 57 of those and England 44. Three matches did not produce any results while two matches ended in a tie.

The record is more balanced when it comes to World Cups. Out of 8 WC ODIs so far, England have won 4, India have won 3 and one match (Bengaluru, 2011) ended in a tie. In 2019, when these two teams met, England won by 31 runs.

India vs England fantasy team

Rohit Sharma (C), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (WK), Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan, Ben Stokes (VC), Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah and Adil Rashid.

India vs England pitch report

The Ekana Stadium in Lucknow traditionally favours spinners, leading to low-scoring matches. However, new World Cup wickets made from black soil have added some dynamism. Under lights, the pitch conditions change, offering both opportunities and challenges for pacers.

So far, 7 ODIs have been played in this venue. Four teams won while chasing the score whereas 3 teams won after batting first. In this World Cup, 3 matches have been played here so far. South Africa beat Australia by 134 runs, Australia beat Sri Lanka by 5 wickets and Sri Lanka beat the Netherlands by 5 wickets.

India vs England weather

In Lucknow, the temperature will go as high as 31 degrees. The humidity will be low at 45%. However, as per Weather.com, there is little chance of rain even though it is likely to be mostly cloudy.

India vs England: Prediction

As per Google’s win probability, there is a 66% chance that India will beat England in this match.

View Full Image India vs England win probability (Google)

As per CricTracker, no matter who bats first, India will secure another win. Even MyKhel believes India will emerge victorious. We believe India, the finest side in the tournament, will win. The question is: how emphatically?

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!