India and New Zealand are the only teams to have won all their matches so far. However, that is going to change today as one of these will go down unless, of course, it ends up in a tie. That will be a first for these two.

Also Read| India vs New Zealand Live Score Updates, World Cup 2023

India vs New Zealand head-to-head records

India and New Zealand have played 116 ODIs against each other so far. India have won

58 of those while the Kiwis have won 50. Seven matches did not produce any results while one ended in a tie. In the last 5 ODIs, New Zealand have not managed to beat India while two of those did not produce any results.

Nevertheless, the Black Caps have a massive upper hand when it comes to World Cups. These two teams have faced off 9 times so far in ICC World Cups. New Zealand have won 5 of those, India 3 and one produced no results. The last time these two met in a World Cup match in 2019, it was abandoned. In the same year, India and New Zealand played the semi-final. While chasing 239, India went 24/4. A gutsy 77 off 59 balls from Ravindra Jadeja was not enough. India lost it by 18 runs.

India vs New Zealand fantasy team

Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Devon Conway, Will Young, Virat Kohli (C), KL Rahul (WK), Daryl Mitchell, Ravindra Jadeja, Jasprit Bumrah, Lockie Ferguson (VC) and Trent Boult.

India vs New Zealand pitch report

Fast bowlers have always thrived on the pitch of the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamshala. However, it has the potential to become a batter's paradise later in the innings. Surprisingly, spinners had a good run for Bangladesh in their last encounter against Afghanistan. As a result, the pitch is up to interpretation. With Hardik Pandya ruled out, India may opt for Mohammed Shami as the pitch seems favourable.

India vs New Zealand weather

In Dharamshala, the forecast suggests a 24% chance of rain and the temperature is predicted to be cool at 19 degrees at its highest, as per Weather.com. The temperature will go further down during the evening.

India vs New Zealand: Prediction

As per Google’s win probability, there is a 67% chance that India will be victorious in this match and continue their unbeaten record.

As per CricTracker, no matter which team bats first, India will win the match. As per MyKhel, India will have the home advantage to win the match. We believe India will continue their dream run and become the only team to remain unbeaten.

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!