India and South Africa, the current table-toppers in the ICC World Cup 2023, will clash on November 5 in Kolkata. The atmosphere will be electric at the Eden Gardens as the occasion coincides with Virat Kohli's birthday.

South Africa have been in spectacular form in this tournament. In the 7 matches they have played so far, they have batted first 5 times. This is how much they have scored: 428/5 against Sri Lanka, 311/7 against Australia, 399/7 against England, 382/5 against Bangladesh and 357/4 against New Zealand. However, when they had to bat second, they won one by 1 wicket (against Pakistan) and lost the other by 38 runs (against the Netherlands).

India, on the other hand, have been unstoppable so far. The Men in Blue have been clinical in batting, bowling and fielding. Can they keep their unbeaten record intact against their mightiest opponent this time? Let's see.

India vs South Africa head-to-head records These two teams have played 90 ODIs against each other so far. South Africa have won 50 of those and India 37. Three matches did not produce any results. The last time (October 2022) these two faced off in Delhi. The Proteas were bowled out for 99 while Kuldeep Yadav took 4/18. India reached the target in 19.1 overs and won it by 7 wickets.

The World Cup record of these two teams is more balanced. Out of 5 matches between them, South Africa won thrice and India twice. In 2011 (when India became world champions), the Men in Blue lost by 3 wickets. In 2015, they won by 130 runs. In 2019, they won by 6 wickets.

India vs South Africa fantasy team Rohit Sharma (C), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul (VC/WK), Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Quinton de Kock (WK), Kagiso Rabada and Heinrich Klaasen.

India vs South Africa pitch report Considered a “pilgrimage" for cricketers worldwide, the Eden Gardens will offer enough opportunities for both batters and bowlers. Generally, the pitch is made of black soil that allows good bounce for batters. Spinners and seamers often enjoy good spells over here as well. It was India who scored the highest total on this ground (404/5 against Sri Lanka). It was India who defended the lowest score (195/10 against South Africa).

In 33 ODIs played at the Eden Gardens, 13 teams have won so far while chasing the score while 19 teams won after batting first. There was one match that produced no results. In this tournament, two matches have been played here so far. On October 28, the Dutch defeated Bangladesh by 87 runs while Pakistan beat the Tigers on October 31 by 7 wickets.

India vs South Africa weather {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In Kolkata, the temperature will go as high as 31 degrees when the match starts. It will cool down to 27 degrees. The humidity will be high at 85%. There is little chance of rain, as per Weather.com.

India vs South Africa prediction As per Google’s win probability, there is a 62% chance that India will beat South Africa in this match.

India vs South Africa: Win probability

As per CricTracker, no matter who bats first, India will secure their 8th consecutive win. MyKhel, too, predicts India to secure yet another win and remain on top of the points table. We believe South Africa will embarrass themselves if India bat first. If the Proteas bat first, no matter how much they score, India will score one run more than that.

