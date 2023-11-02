ICC World Cup 2023: Who’ll win India vs Sri Lanka match? Prediction, fantasy team, pitch report and more
India will look to reclaim the top position on the points table by securing their 7th consecutive win. Sri Lanka, on the other hand, will have to win for their survival in the ICC World Cup 2023.
India, still unbeaten in the ICC World Cup 2023, will take on Sri Lanka on November 2 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. With 12 points from 6 matches, India have been a force to be reckoned with. Experts have failed to find faults with this present Indian team in any department.