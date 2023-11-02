India will look to reclaim the top position on the points table by securing their 7th consecutive win. Sri Lanka, on the other hand, will have to win for their survival in the ICC World Cup 2023.

India, still unbeaten in the ICC World Cup 2023, will take on Sri Lanka on November 2 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. With 12 points from 6 matches, India have been a force to be reckoned with. Experts have failed to find faults with this present Indian team in any department. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Sri Lanka, on the contrary, have struggled throughout the tournament, lost to a “smaller" team like Afghanistan and managed to accumulate just 4 points from 6 games. Can they still qualify for the semi-finals? Technically, yes, but there are lots of ifs and buts. But, there is one thing that is certain. They’ll be eliminated if they lose today. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

India vs Sri Lanka head-to-head records These two teams have played 167 ODIs against each other so far. India have won 98 of those and Sri Lanka 57. Eleven of those matches did not produce any results while one match ended in a tie.

Also Read: India vs Sri Lanka, ICC World Cup 2023 match today: When, where and how to watch; live-streaming details When it comes to World Cups, however, the records are evenly balanced. These two teams have played 8 matches so far, with 4 wins each. One match did not produce any results. The last time Sri Lanka defeated India in a World Cup was in 2007. In the last 5 WC encounters, India have won 4.

India vs Sri Lanka fantasy team Rohit Sharma (C), Virat Kohli (VC), Shubman Gill, Kusal Mendis (WK), Shreyas Iyer, Angelo Mathews, Ravindra Jadeja, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Maheesh Theekshana and Kuldeep Yadav. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

India vs Sri Lanka pitch report Wankhede favours both pacers and spinners, with a preference for players who can swing the ball in the early phases of the game. Spin bowlers are more effective as the match progresses. Batters can score heavily if they show patience.

So far, 25 ODIs have been played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. On 14 occasions the team batting first won the match while the team batting second won on 11 occasions. In this tournament, two matches have been played here so far. On both occasions, the team batting first (South Africa) won by massive margins, by 229 runs against England and by 149 runs against Bangladesh.

India vs Sri Lanka weather In Mumbai, the temperature will go as high as 35 degrees when the match starts. It will marginally cool down but won’t move below 29 degrees. The humidity will be moderate at 59%. However, as per Weather.com, there is no chance of rain. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

India vs Sri Lanka Prediction As per Google’s win probability, there is an 83% chance that India will beat Sri Lanka in this match.

India vs Sri Lanka: Win probability

As per CricTracker, no matter who bats first, India will secure their 7th win. MyKhel, too, predicts another win for India. We believe there is no way India can lose this match if they continue to play the way they have been playing so far.

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!