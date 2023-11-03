ICC World Cup 2023: Who’ll win Netherlands vs Afghanistan match? Prediction, fantasy team, pitch report and more
Winning this match will probably give the Netherlands a chance to qualify for the Champioins Trophy 2025. Afghanistan, on the other hand, are eyeing a berth in the semi-finals.
Until recently, the Netherlands were not aware that they would qualify for the Champions Trophy 2025 if they managed to finish the ICC World Cup 2023 among the Top 8 teams. They didn’t realise that a change in rules a couple of years back had made it possible for lower-ranked teams. Now, that should be enough inspiration for them to try to pull off a victory against Afghanistan even though the Dutch do not technically have a chance to move ahead in this tournament.