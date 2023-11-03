Winning this match will probably give the Netherlands a chance to qualify for the Champioins Trophy 2025. Afghanistan, on the other hand, are eyeing a berth in the semi-finals.

Until recently, the Netherlands were not aware that they would qualify for the Champions Trophy 2025 if they managed to finish the ICC World Cup 2023 among the Top 8 teams. They didn't realise that a change in rules a couple of years back had made it possible for lower-ranked teams. Now, that should be enough inspiration for them to try to pull off a victory against Afghanistan even though the Dutch do not technically have a chance to move ahead in this tournament.

Afghans, on the other hand, will go for glory. Presently at number 6, they can create history by qualifying for the semi-finals if they end up being among the Top 4. They cannot afford to lose this match as their remaining two matches are against mighty opponents, Australia (Nov 7) and South Africa (Nov 10). If Afghanistan win this match, they will level their points with Australia and New Zealand (current number 3 and 4 respectively)

Netherlands vs Afghanistan head-to-head records These two teams have played 9 ODIs against each other so far. Afghanistan have won 7 of those and the Netherlands 2. The last time (January 2022) these two faced off in in Doha, Qatar, when Afghanistan won the ODI series 3-0.

Netherlands vs Afghanistan fantasy team Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Max O'Dowd, Hashmatullah Shahidi (C), Scott Edwards (WK), Colin Ackermann, Mohammad Nabi (VC), Rashid Khan, Logan van Beek, Mujeeb Ur Rahman and Fazalhaq Farooqi.

Netherlands vs Afghanistan pitch report The Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Stadium in Lucknow is known as a haven for spinners and slower bowlers, resulting in low-scoring games. However, the new World Cup wickets, made from black soil, have favoured batters as well.

Netherlands vs Afghanistan weather In Lucknow, there are predictions for early morning showers. However, there is no chance of rain later in the day, as per Weather.com. The temperature will go as high as 31 degrees when the match starts. It will significantly cool down to 22 degrees during the late evening. The humidity will be moderate at 58%.

Netherlands vs Afghanistan prediction As per Google’s win probability, there is a 74% chance that Afghanistan will beat the Netherlands in this match.

Netherlands vs Afghanistan: Win probability

As per CricTracker, no matter who bats first, Afghanistan will secure their 4th win. MyKhel, too, predicts Afghanistan to secure another win. We believe the same, Afghans will move one step ahead to secure a berth in the semi-finals.

