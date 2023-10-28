The Netherlands, though still an Associate Member of the International Cricket Council (ICC), have proved themselves to be a competitive side in this tournament. Their biggest achievement in the ICC World Cup 2023 was to beat South Africa by 38 runs. However, they have failed to secure any other victory so far and are right at the bottom of the table.

Bangladesh, just like their Dutch opponents, have secured only one win so far. After beating Afghanistan by 6 wickets in their first match, they lost the next 4 matches. They are in the third-lowest position on the points table ahead of England and the Netherlands.

Netherlands vs Bangladesh head-to-head records

These two teams have played only 2 ODIs so far, and each team has secured one win. One of those matches took place during the 2011 World Cup when Bangladesh won by 6 wickets. Prior to that, in the same year, the Netherlands defeated Bangladesh by 6 wickets. They have not played any ODIs against each other since 2011.

Netherlands vs Bangladesh fantasy team

Tanzid Hasan, Litton Das, Max O'Dowd, Shakib Al Hasan (C), Mushfiqur Rahim (WK), Mahmudullah, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Colin Ackermann (VC), Taskin Ahmed, Roelof van der Merwe and Mustafizur Rahman.

Netherlands vs Bangladesh pitch report

Eden Gardens, with 31 ODIs under its belt, is a batting-friendly venue, especially during middle overs where spinners also gain an edge. Made from black cotton soil, the pitch starts off bouncy and slows down as the game advances, favouring spin bowling.

Seventeen of those 31 ODIs were won by teams batting first while 12 of those were won by teams bowling first. Two matches did not produce any results. Winning the toss and choosing to bat first seems like an obvious choice.

Netherlands vs Bangladesh weather

In Kolkata, the temperature will be around 31 degrees when the match starts and will cool down during the evening. The humidity will be high at 71%. However, as per Weather.com, there is little chance of rain.

Netherlands vs Bangladesh: Prediction

As per Google’s win probability, there is a 71% chance that Bangladesh will beat the Netherlands in this match.

View Full Image Netherlands vs Bangladesh win probability (Google)

CricTracker leans heavily on Bangladesh, no matter who bats first. As per MyKhel, Bangladesh will be the stronger team as Shakib Al Hasan is expected to play. We believe Bangladesh will secure their second win in the tournament, but the Dutch won’t make it easy for them.

