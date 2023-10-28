ICC World Cup 2023: Who’ll win Netherlands vs Bangladesh match? Prediction, fantasy team, pitch report and more
Bangladesh and the Netherlands will fight for survival in the ICC World Cup 2023 on October 28 in Kolkata.
The Netherlands, though still an Associate Member of the International Cricket Council (ICC), have proved themselves to be a competitive side in this tournament. Their biggest achievement in the ICC World Cup 2023 was to beat South Africa by 38 runs. However, they have failed to secure any other victory so far and are right at the bottom of the table.