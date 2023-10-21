ICC World Cup 2023: Who’ll win Netherlands vs Sri Lanka match? Prediction, fantasy team, pitch report and more
The Netherlands and Sri Lanka will face off in Lucknow on October 21 in their individual fourth encounter in the ICC World Cup 2023.
The Netherlands are riding high on their massive win against South Africa. The Proteas were bundled out for 207 while chasing 245. Sri Lanka, on the contrary, have had a disappointing tournament so far. They have lost all 3 matches they have played in the ICC World Cup 2023.