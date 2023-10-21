The Netherlands and Sri Lanka will face off in Lucknow on October 21 in their individual fourth encounter in the ICC World Cup 2023.

The Netherlands are riding high on their massive win against South Africa. The Proteas were bundled out for 207 while chasing 245. Sri Lanka, on the contrary, have had a disappointing tournament so far. They have lost all 3 matches they have played in the ICC World Cup 2023. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Netherlands vs Sri Lanka Live Score Updates, World Cup 2023 Their captain Dasun Shanaka has also been ruled out of the tournament due to a thigh injury. The match on October 21 will be a do-or-die one for the Lions.

Netherlands vs Sri Lanka head-to-head records The Netherlands and Sri Lanka have faced off 5 times so far while the Asian cricketing giants have won all the matches. The first time they met was in the ICC Champions Trophy 2002. Marvan Atapattu scored a century for Lanka to take the team to a total of 292/6 in 50 overs. Lanka bowlers bundled out the Dutch batters for 86 under 30 overs. This is the first time they are playing against each clothes in an ODI World Cup. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Netherlands vs Sri Lanka fantasy team Vikramjit Singh, Max O'Dowd, Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Perera, Colin Ackermann (C), Dhananjaya de Silva, Scott Edwards (WK), Chamika Karunaratne (VC), Roelof van der Merwe, Maheesh Theekshana and Aryan Dutt.

Netherlands vs Sri Lanka pitch report The Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Stadium in Lucknow has long been renowned as a haven for spinners and slower bowlers, resulting in low-scoring games. However, the new World Cup wickets, made from black soil, showed some life, at least in the first innings of the Australia vs South Africa match. Six of the 10 Australian wickets were taken by South African fast bowlers. In the next match, Adam Zampa took 4 wickets for Australia against Sri Lanka.

Netherlands vs Sri Lanka weather In Lucknow, the forecast suggests no chance of rain and the temperature is predicted to be 31 degrees with 82% humidity, as per Weather.com. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Netherlands vs Sri Lanka: Prediction As per Google’s win probability, there is a 79% chance that Sri Lanka will be victorious in this match despite the results in the last 3 matches.

NED vs SL win probability

As per CricTracker, no matter which team bats first, Sri Lanka will win the match. As per MyKhel, while the Lions are “slightly ahead", it won’t be a surprise if the Dutch pull off another win. We believe Sri Lanka are low on morale due to the back-to-back setbacks and Shanaka having been ruled out. The Netherlands, high on confidence after winning against South Africa, will win this one as well.

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!