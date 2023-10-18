ICC World Cup 2023: Who’ll win New Zealand vs Afghanistan match? Prediction, fantasy team, pitch report and more
New Zealand will take on Afghanistan on October 18 at the M Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.
New Zealand are one of the two teams in the tournament that have not yet lost a match so far. They are at number 2 on the points table (after India) with 3 wins in 3 matches and a net run rate (NRR) of +1.604. On the other hand, Afghanistan are coming to this match with a massive win against England.