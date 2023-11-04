ICC World Cup 2023: Who’ll win New Zealand vs Pakistan match? Prediction, fantasy team, pitch report and more
Pakistan will take on New Zealand in a highly-crucial match on November 4 in Bengaluru.
New Zealand and Pakistan will face off in a crucial match on November 4 at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. The Kiwis who started the ICC World Cup 2023 with an emphatic win against defending champions England, have lost their last 3 matches. In their last match (against South Africa), they suffered a massive 190-run defeat.