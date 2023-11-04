Pakistan will take on New Zealand in a highly-crucial match on November 4 in Bengaluru.

New Zealand and Pakistan will face off in a crucial match on November 4 at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. The Kiwis who started the ICC World Cup 2023 with an emphatic win against defending champions England, have lost their last 3 matches. In their last match (against South Africa), they suffered a massive 190-run defeat. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Pakistan, after losing 4 consecutive matches, were back to winning against Bangladesh. They are in a do-or-die situation as they must win this match to keep their dreams alive for a semi-final spot.

New Zealand vs Pakistan head-to-head records These two teams have played 151 ODIs against each other so far. New Zealand have won 51 of those and Pakistan 60. Three matches produced no results whereas one match ended in a tie. The last time (May 2023) these two faced off in Karachi, Pakistan when the Black Caps won by 47 runs. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

New Zealand vs Pakistan fantasy team Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam (C), Mohammad Rizwan (WK), Devon Conway, Tom Latham, Glenn Phillips, James Neesham (VC), Shaheen Shah Afridi, Tim Southee and Trent Boult.

New Zealand vs Pakistan pitch report Bengaluru’s Chinnaswamy Stadium is a high-scoring venue with short boundaries that favour batters. Despite some help for bowlers, captains winning the toss often chase due to the pitch's batting-friendly conditions. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

New Zealand vs Pakistan weather The biggest concern in Bengaluru today is the weather. Rain and thunderstorms, with 100% cloud cover, are predicted especially in the afternoon. Scattered thunderstorms are likely to take place from 10:30 AM itself, as per Weather.com. It is highly likely that the match gets abandoned while the possibility of rain throughout the day is as high as 91%.

New Zealand vs Pakistan prediction As per Google’s win probability, there is a 53% chance that New Zealand will beat Pakistan in this match.

New Zealand vs Pakistan: Win probability

As per CricTracker, no matter who bats first, New Zealand will secure their 5th win. MyKhel, on the contrary, believes Pakistan will outclass the Kiwis. Pakistan get to their most dangerous form when they are pushed against the wall. While we tilt in favour of Pakistan in this match, we believe the match will get washed out and each team will have to be satisfied with 1 point {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Milestone Alert!Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.