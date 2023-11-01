New Zealand and South Africa will face off on a Big Match Day on November 1 in Pune. The Kiwis will be desperate to avoid a hat-trick of loss while the Proteas want to claim back the top position on the points table.

This is a clash of Titans! New Zealand and South Africa, two top teams in the ICC World Cup 2023, will clash at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune. Both these teams have had a great tournament so far.

South Africa have won 5 out of their 6 matches, losing only to the Netherlands. New Zealand have lost 2 of their 6 matches so far, to India (by 4 wickets) and Australia (by 5 runs). The match against Australia was lost in the last delivery. If the Kiwis plan to lift the trophy, they need to win such close matches. Today, it promises to be such a close contest.

New Zealand vs South Africa head-to-head records These two teams have played 71 ODIs against each other so far. South Africa have won 41 of those and New Zealand 25. Five matches did not produce any results. When it comes to World Cups, however, the records tilt massively in favour of the Black Caps, who have not been defeated by South Africa in the last 24 years.

In the 8 WC matches so far, New Zealand have 6 and the Proteas 2. The Kiwis won twice by DLS method (2003 and 2015), thrice while batting second (1992, 2007 and 2019) and once while batting first (2011). South Africa won in 1996 and 1999.

New Zealand vs South Africa fantasy team Temba Bavuma (C), Quinton de Kock (WK), Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Will Young, Devon Conway, Rachin Ravindra, Marco Jansen, Kagiso Rabada, Trent Boult and Matt Henry (VC).

New Zealand vs South Africa pitch report Pune often provides favourable conditions to batters. Fast bowlers might relish a bit of seam and swing early in the game. However, they must be meticulous in their line and length. Generally, the toss-winning squad opts for bowling first.

Nine ODIs have been played so far at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune. Only 4 of those matches were won by teams batting first. On October 30, the Afghanistan-Sri Lanka match went in favour of the Afghans, who won it by 7 wickets.

New Zealand vs South Africa weather In Pune, the temperature will go as high as 32 degrees when the match starts. It will gradually cool down. The humidity will be low at 43%. However, as per Weather.com, there is no chance of rain.

New Zealand vs South Africa Prediction As per Google's win probability, there is a 56% chance that South Africa will beat New Zealand in this match.

New Zealand vs South Africa: Win probability

As per CricTracker, no matter who bats first, South Africa will secure their sixth win. MyKhel expects a close contest even though South Africa will have the upper hand.

The Black Caps are aware that a defeat in this match will make their semi-final chances uncertain as Pakistan and Afghanistan are desperate to get into the Top 4. We predict a New Zealand win, more so if they bat first. The Proteas batted second twice in this tournament, and their chasing skills were far from impressive.

