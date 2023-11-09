ICC World Cup 2023: Who’ll win New Zealand vs Sri Lanka match? Prediction, fantasy team, pitch report and more
New Zealand must win this match against Sri Lanka to keep their hopes alive for getting qualified for the semi-finals in the ICC World Cup 2023.
New Zealand will take on Sri Lanka in a ‘do-or-die’ match on November 9 in Bengaluru. The Kiwis who started the ICC World Cup 2023 brilliantly with a thumping win against defending champions England (win by 9 wickets) looked all set to dominate the tournament. As it stands now, they are on the verge of getting eliminated if they don’t win this cricket match. They have 8 points from 8 matches and are currently threatened by Pakistan and Afghanistan for the fourth position.