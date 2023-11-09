New Zealand will take on Sri Lanka in a ‘do-or-die’ match on November 9 in Bengaluru. The Kiwis who started the ICC World Cup 2023 brilliantly with a thumping win against defending champions England (win by 9 wickets) looked all set to dominate the tournament. As it stands now, they are on the verge of getting eliminated if they don’t win this cricket match. They have 8 points from 8 matches and are currently threatened by Pakistan and Afghanistan for the fourth position.

Sri Lanka, on the other hand, had a forgettable tournament this year. With just 2 wins for 8 matches, they are sitting at the bottom of the points table along with the Netherlands. They have one thing to play for, pride.

New Zealand vs Sri Lanka head-to-head records

New Zealand and Sri Lanka have played 101 ODIs so far. The Black Caps have won 51 times and Sri Lanka 41 times. There were 8 matches that did not produce any results while 1 match ended in a tie. The last ODI between these two was in March 2023, when New Zealand won by 6 wickets.

There have been 11 World Cup matches between these two. Sri Lanka have a slightly better record with 6 wins while New Zealand have won 5 times. In 2019, during their last WC encounter, the Kiwis won by 10 wickets.

New Zealand vs Sri Lanka fantasy team

Devon Conway, Kane Williamson (C), Tom Latham (WK), Mitchell Santner, Trent Boult, Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (VC), Angelo Mathews, Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha and Dushmantha Chameera.

New Zealand vs Sri Lanka pitch report

The Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru is good for scoring runs because of its small boundaries. Captains who win the toss often decide to bowl first.

The same thing happened in the last match played here. Pakistan won the toss and asked New Zealand to bat first. After the Kiwis put up a massive 401/6, Fakhar Zaman blasted off (126 off 81 balls), assisted by Babar Azam (66 off 63 balls) to help Pakistan score 200 in 25.3 overs. The match was then halted due to rain; Pakistan won by 21 runs (DLS method).

New Zealand vs Sri Lanka weather

The biggest concern in today’s match is Bengaluru’s weather. Storms are likely to take place for the next several hours while there is about a 96% chance of rain in the next few hours, as per Weather.com. After 4 PM or so, the chances of rain will go down. With 90% humidity, the temperature will be between 20-26 degrees.

New Zealand vs Sri Lanka prediction

As per Google’s win probability, there is a 77% chance that New Zealand will beat Sri Lanka in this match.

View Full Image New Zealand vs Sri Lanka: Win probability (Google)

As per CricTracker, whoever bats first will win the match. MyKhel, too, tilts in favour of New Zealand even though the Lions could “cause significant damage". We believe that the match will be called off without a single ball played. This is going to be New Zealand's last match in this tournament.

Milestone Alert!Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.