Pakistan and Afghanistan will face off on October 23 in Chennai. Let's see which team is more probable to win today.

After starting the ICC World Cup 2023 with two consecutive wins, Pakistan faltered in the following two. They are at number 5 on the points table and must win this match to reclaim their position in the top 4.

Afghanistan, on the other hand, are right at the bottom of the table. They have lost 3 out of their 4 matches so far. However, they have turned history pages by defeating defending world champions England.

Pakistan vs Afghanistan head-to-head records Pakistan and Afghanistan have played 7 ODIs against each other so far. The Men in Green have won each of those. The last time these two neighbours met each other was during the Afghanistan vs Pakistan ODI Series 2023 in Sri Lanka. Their last encounter was in August 2023, when Pakistan won it by 59 runs. Pakistan and Afghanistan are yet to face off in World Cups.

Pakistan vs Afghanistan fantasy team Abdullah Shafique, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Babar Azam, Hashmatullah Shahidi (C), Mohammad Rizwan (WK), Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan (VC), Iftikhar Ahmed, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Mujeeb Ur Rahman.

Pakistan vs Afghanistan pitch report Upon settling down, batters who get comfortable can score big but need to watch out for spinners. The slow pitch can make it tough for power hitters. Early in the game, the pitch helps fast bowlers. As time goes on, spinners get more help and batting gets harder. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also Read: Pakistan vs Afghanistan, ICC World Cup 2023 match today: When, where and how to watch, live-streaming details The MA Chidambaram (Chepauk) in Chennai has hosted 26 ODIs so far. There were 15 occasions when the team batting first won the match while teams chasing the score won on 10 occasions. One match produced no results.

Pakistan vs Afghanistan weather In Chennai, the forecast suggests little chance of rain and the temperature is predicted to be as high as 35 degrees, as per Weather.com. The humidity will go as high as 83%.

Pakistan vs Afghanistan: Prediction As per Google's win probability, there is a 73% chance that Pakistan will be victorious in this match and move to the fourth position.

Pakistan vs Afghanistan win probability

As per CricTracker, no matter which team bats first, Pakistan will win the match. As per MyKhel, Pakistan will be “slightly ahead in the race" even though it will be a close encounter. We believe Pakistan will emphatically win the match, it will be a one-sided affair.

