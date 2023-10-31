ICC World Cup 2023: Who’ll win Pakistan vs Bangladesh match? Prediction, fantasy team, pitch report and more
Pakistan will meet Bangladesh in a do-or-die match on October 31 in Kolkata. Can Babar Azam's boys keep the hopes alive with another win?
Pakistan are in a precarious situation as they meet Bangladesh on October 31. They must win every game from here on to keep their hopes alive for qualifying in the semi-finals. For that, they have to finish in the Top 4. At this moment, the Men in Green are reeling in the 7th position.