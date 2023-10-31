comScore
ICC World Cup 2023: Who’ll win Pakistan vs Bangladesh match? Prediction, fantasy team, pitch report and more

 Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Pakistan will meet Bangladesh in a do-or-die match on October 31 in Kolkata. Can Babar Azam's boys keep the hopes alive with another win?

Kolkata, India - Oct. 30, 2023: Babar Azam Pakistan Cricket Team leaves ground after practice session at Eden Garden ahead of ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 match against Bangladesh in Kolkata, India, on Monday, October 30, 2023. (Photo by Samir Jana/ Hindustan Times) (Samir Jana/ Hindustan Times)Premium
Kolkata, India - Oct. 30, 2023: Babar Azam Pakistan Cricket Team leaves ground after practice session at Eden Garden ahead of ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 match against Bangladesh in Kolkata, India, on Monday, October 30, 2023. (Photo by Samir Jana/ Hindustan Times) (Samir Jana/ Hindustan Times)

Pakistan are in a precarious situation as they meet Bangladesh on October 31. They must win every game from here on to keep their hopes alive for qualifying in the semi-finals. For that, they have to finish in the Top 4. At this moment, the Men in Green are reeling in the 7th position.

Bangladesh’s situation is even worse. They are in the 9th position, with only one win under their belt in 6 matches. It is unlikely for them to qualify for the semis. However, nothing will boost their morale more than beating Pakistan.

Pakistan vs Bangladesh head-to-head records

These two teams have played 38 ODIs against each other so far. Pakistan have won 33 of those and Bangladesh 5. These two teams last met in September 2023 during the Asia Cup, when Pakistan defeated Bangladesh by 7 wickets.

Also Read: Pakistan vs Bangladesh, ICC World Cup 2023 match today: When, where and how to watch; live-streaming details

Pakistan and Bangladesh have faced off twice in World Cups; it’s 1 win each for the rivals. In 2019, Shaheen Afridi took 6 wickets for 35 to destroy the Bangladeshi batting line-up. Pakistan won that match by 94 runs. In 1999, in one of the biggest upsets in World Cup history, Bangladesh beat Pakistan by 62 runs as Khaled Mahmud claimed the wickets of Shahid Afridi, Inzama-ul-Haq and Saleem Malik.

Pakistan vs Bangladesh fantasy team

Babar Azam (C), Mohammad Rizwan (WK), Abdullah Shafique, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shakib Al Hasan (VC), Mushfiqur Rahim, Mustafizur Rahman, Litton Das, Tanzid Hasan and Usama Mir.

Pakistan vs Bangladesh pitch report

With 32 ODIs hosted, Eden Gardens in Kolkata emerges as a hunting ground for batters, particularly in the middle overs. The pitch, crafted from black cotton soil, initially offers good bounce but gradually becomes more conducive for spin.

Out of the 32 matches, teams batting first clinched victory in 18 while teams that bowled first won 12. Two games did not produce any results. Opting to bat first after winning the toss appears to be a wise strategy at this venue.

Pakistan vs Bangladesh weather

In Kolkata, the temperature will go as high as 32 degrees. The humidity will be high at 79%. However, as per Weather.com, there is little chance of rain.

Pakistan vs Bangladesh Prediction

As per Google’s win probability, there is a 75% chance that Pakistan will beat Bangladesh in this match.

Pakistan vs Bangladesh: Win probability
View Full Image
Pakistan vs Bangladesh: Win probability (Google)

As per CricTracker, no matter who bats first, Pakistan will secure their third win. MyKhel, on the other hand, believes it will be an “intriguing affair" even though Pakistan will have the upper hand. We predict an easy 2 points for Babar Azam’s boys followed by a convincing win.

Updated: 31 Oct 2023, 08:08 AM IST
