ICC World Cup 2023: Who’ll win Pakistan vs South Africa match? Prediction, fantasy team, pitch report and more
Pakistan and South Africa will take on each other on October 27. Babar Azam's boys cannot afford to lose this one as they risk getting eliminated from the tournament.
Pakistan are in a precarious situation at the moment. After starting the ICC World Cup 2023 with back-to-back wins, the Men in Green lost three consecutive matches. The biggest setback happened when they lost to Afghanistan. Now, as it stands, Babar Azam's boys may even fail to qualify for the semi-finals unless they win all their upcoming matches.