Pakistan and South Africa will take on each other on October 27. Babar Azam's boys cannot afford to lose this one as they risk getting eliminated from the tournament.

Pakistan are in a precarious situation at the moment. After starting the ICC World Cup 2023 with back-to-back wins, the Men in Green lost three consecutive matches. The biggest setback happened when they lost to Afghanistan. Now, as it stands, Babar Azam's boys may even fail to qualify for the semi-finals unless they win all their upcoming matches. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Pakistan vs South Africa Live Score Updates South Africa, on the other hand, have been in a spectacular form. They scored 428 runs against Sri Lanka and won the match by 102 runs, 311 against Australia and won it by 134 runs, 399 against England and won it by 229 runs, and 382 against Bangladesh and won it by 149 runs. However, against the Netherlands, they lost by 38 runs. Interestingly, that was the only time they batted second so far.

Pakistan vs South Africa head-to-head records Pakistan and South Africa have played 82 ODIs with each other so far. Pakistan have won 30 of those cricket matches while the Proteas have won 51 matches. There was no result in 1 match. In the last decisive match between these two in April 2021, Pakistan defeated South Africa by 28 runs. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

These two have faced off five times in ODI World Cups before today's match. South Africa have won it thrice and Pakistan twice. It is interesting to note that Pakistan won the last two World Cup encounters, in 2019 and 2015, whereas South Africa won in 1992, 1996 and 1999.

Pakistan vs South Africa fantasy team Abdullah Shafique, Temba Bavuma, Babar Azam (C), Mohammad Rizwan (WK), Quinton de Kock, Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Shadab Khan, Kagiso Rabada (VC), Shaheen Shah Afridi and Marco Jansen.

Pakistan vs South Africa pitch report When batters get comfortable with the pace and the bounce of this pitch, they can score big but need to watch out for spinners. The slow pitch can make it tough for power hitters. The pitch helps fast bowlers early in the game. Later on, spinners get more help, and batting gets harder. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The MA Chidambaram (Chepauk) in Chennai has hosted 27 ODIs so far. There were 15 occasions when the team batting first won the match while teams chasing the score won on 11 occasions. One match produced no results. In the last match over here, Afghanistan beat Pakistan by 8 wickets.

Pakistan vs South Africa weather In Chennai, there is a 46% chance of rain in the morning. However, the match is unlikely to get disrupted as little rain is expected during the match time. The temperature is predicted to be as high as 31 degrees, as per Weather.com. The humidity will go as high as 88%.

Pakistan vs South Africa: Prediction As per Google’s win probability, there is a 62% chance that South Africa will be victorious in this match. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Pakistan vs South Africa win probability

As per CricTracker, the team bowling first will win, so the toss will be critical. MyKhel leans heavily in favour of South Africa. We believe otherwise. South Africa’s chasing skills have been tested only once in this tournament, and it turned out to be an embarrassing defeat for them against the Dutch. If Pakistan bat first and bowl as per their reputation, the Proteas will fall.

