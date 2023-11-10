South Africa will take on Afghanistan in a match that is likely to make no difference in the prospects of the ICC World Cup 2023. The Proteas have won 6 of their last 8 matches and are in the 2nd position on the points table. If they lose today and Australia win their next match, they will lose their 2nd position and be pushed to the 3rd position. However, that won’t technically make any difference as the semi-final will be held between South Africa and Australia anyway.

Afghanistan must have had high hopes for this match until last night when New Zealand thrashed Sri Lanka by 5 wickets and had a massive boost in their net run rate (NRR). As it stands now, Afghanistan now have to beat the African giants by 438 runs to get past the Kiwis to secure a semi-final berth against India. While it’s still possible on paper, nobody is actually expecting it to happen.

South Africa vs Afghanistan head-to-head records

South Africa and Afghanistan have played only one match so far. It was during the ICC World Cup 2019 in Cardiff. Afghanistan were bowled for 125 under 35 overs. Imran Tahir was the star bowler for the Proteas, with 4 wickets for 29 runs.

Quinton de Kock, who is currently in the 2nd position among the leading run-scorers in ICC World Cup 2023, scored 68 off 72 balls to help South Africa win by 9 wickets.

South Africa vs Afghanistan fantasy team

Quinton de Kock (WK), Temba Bavuma (C), Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Rashid Khan (VC), Kagiso Rabada, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Marco Jansen and Lungi Ngidi.

South Africa vs Afghanistan pitch report

The Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, also known by the location - Motera, earlier helped spinners and didn't produce many runs. Lately, especially in IPL games, it's become better for batting.

So far, 29 ODIs have been played in this venue, with 15 of those won by teams batting first and 14 by those fielding first. On November 4, Australia and England faced off here. Australia won by 33 runs.

South Africa vs Afghanistan weather

Ahmedabad will be hot, with the temperature going as high as 35 degrees when the match starts and gradually cool down to 27 degrees later in the evening. With no chance of rain and a clear sky, Ahmedabad will offer moderate humidity at 69%.

South Africa vs Afghanistan prediction

As per Google’s win probability, there is a 76% chance that South Africa will beat Afghanistan in this match.

View Full Image South Africa vs Afghanistan: Win probability (Google)

As per CricTracker, no matter who bats first, South Africa will win the match. MyKhel, too, tilts in favour of the Proteas. We believe that it will be an easy win for South Africa if they bat first. However, if South Africa have to chase, they will be in trouble. In that case, Afghanistan will have the edge.

Milestone Alert!Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.