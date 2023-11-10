ICC World Cup 2023: Who’ll win South Africa vs Afghanistan match? Prediction, fantasy team, pitch report and more
South Africa will take on Afghanistan on November 10 in Ahmedabad. While the match may not have any drastic implications, it still holds key to leave a final impression.
South Africa will take on Afghanistan in a match that is likely to make no difference in the prospects of the ICC World Cup 2023. The Proteas have won 6 of their last 8 matches and are in the 2nd position on the points table. If they lose today and Australia win their next match, they will lose their 2nd position and be pushed to the 3rd position. However, that won’t technically make any difference as the semi-final will be held between South Africa and Australia anyway.