ICC World Cup 2023: Who’ll win South Africa vs Netherlands match? Prediction, fantasy team, pitch report and more
A resurgent Temba Bavuma-led South Africa will aim to get to the top of the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 points table with a victory over Netherlands in their third encounter.
A determined South Africa will take on the Netherlands at the HPCA stadium in Dharamshala from 2pm today. South Africa, who have been one of the strongest sides of the tournament, have picked up 4 points from back-to-back wins in their opening two matches.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message