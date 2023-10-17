A resurgent Temba Bavuma-led South Africa will aim to get to the top of the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 points table with a victory over Netherlands in their third encounter.

A determined South Africa will take on the Netherlands at the HPCA stadium in Dharamshala from 2pm today. South Africa, who have been one of the strongest sides of the tournament, have picked up 4 points from back-to-back wins in their opening two matches.

The Africans will be looking for a hat-trick of victories at the 2023 ICC World Cup to join the likes of India and New Zealand. With a high net run rate of +2.360, the Proteas are likely to overtake India at the top of the points table with a win against the Dutch side on Tuesday.

The Temba Bavuma-led side have dominated their opponents in their two matches so far, beating Sri Lanka by 102 runs at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in their first encounter, and handing five-time champions Australia a 134-run defeat at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow in their second.

South Africa vs Netherlands: Pitch report If the past few matches at the HPCA stadium in Dharamshala are anything to go by, this one could be a high-scoring affair with the pacers and spinners getting some help. The team bowling second may have a slight advantage with the ball likely to do more under lights.

South Africa vs Netherlands: Weather According to Accuweather, there is a 55% chance of rain during the day, with a 33% chance of thunderstorms. The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to hover between 10 degrees Celsius and 17 degrees Celsius.

South Africa vs Netherlands: Fantasy team Quinton de Kock (c), Bas de Leede, Rassie van der Dussen, Vikramjit Singh, Aiden Markram, Kagiso Rabada (vc), Colin Ackermann, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Lungi Ngidi, Aryan Dutt

South Africa vs Netherlands: Prediction According to Google's win probability, there is a 93% chance that South Africa will emerge victorious in the clash at Dharamshala.

According to CricTracker, South Africa are overwhelming favourites in this match and will be looking for a hat-trick of wins today. MyKhel predicts that the match will be a routine affair with the Proteas picking up the two points with ease. Given the excellent batting and bowling form the South Africans have shown in their last two meetings, we predict an easy win for them at the HPCA stadium.

