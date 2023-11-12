India will look to end the group stage unbeaten as they face the Netherlands on Sunday at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium. Team India under skipper Rohit Sharma has not put a foot wrong in their authoritative run in the World Cup and it won't be a surprise if they go about plundering Netherlands in their final league game, where Virat Kohl will have a perfect opportunity to scale 'Mount 50' at his spiritual home.

India has already qualified for the semifinals while the eliminated Netherlands are on their way home.

Form of Virat Kohli:

Virat Kohli will not want any slip up in India's last league game, using it as preparation ground to return to his sharp self ahead of the semifinals after a week-long gap following the match against the Proteas.

Team India's bowling unit

Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami and Mohammed Siraj have made run-making a hazardous option for opposition batters, but a bit more consistency in line and length from Siraj could be welcomed by the management.

India vs Netherlands, ICC World Cup 2023: Head To Head Records

India and the Netherlands met each other twice before in World Cup in which Team India came out as the winning unit. The two teams first met each other in 2003 World Cup and then once again in the 2011 World Cup.

India vs Netherlands, ICC World Cup 2023: Fantasy Team

Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli(C) Scott Edwards(WK), Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Siraj, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav

Squads:

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ishan Kishan, Prasidh Krishna, Suryakumar Yadav.

Netherlands: Scott Edwards (c), Max O'Dowd, Bas de Leede, Vikram Singh, Teja Nidamanuru, Paul van Meekeren, Colin Ackermann, Roelof van der Merwe, Logan van Beek, Aryan Dutt, Ryan Klein, Wesley Barresi, Saqib Zulfiqar, Shariz Ahmad, Sybrand Engelbrecht.

