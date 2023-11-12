ICC World Cup 2023: Who will win India vs Netherlands match? Prediction, fantasy team and more
ICC World Cup 2023: Virat Kohli will not want any slip up in India's last league game, using it as preparation ground to return to his sharp self ahead of the semifinals after a week-long gap following the match against the Proteas.
India will look to end the group stage unbeaten as they face the Netherlands on Sunday at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium. Team India under skipper Rohit Sharma has not put a foot wrong in their authoritative run in the World Cup and it won't be a surprise if they go about plundering Netherlands in their final league game, where Virat Kohl will have a perfect opportunity to scale 'Mount 50' at his spiritual home.