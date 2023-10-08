ICC World Cup 2023: Whom will Rohit Sharma choose to replace Shubman Gill in India vs Australia match?
ICC World Cup 2023: Shubman Gill's absence must be filled appropriately to give India a strong start in the India's batting innings against Australia.
The Chepauk Stadium (MA Chidambaram Stadium) is famous for its affinity to spinners. It is set to play host to a much-anticipated face-off between India and Australia in the ICC World Cup 2023. The Indian team, led by Rohit Sharma, is gearing up for an opener that brims with challenges, intrigue and old rivalries.