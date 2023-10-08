ICC World Cup 2023: Shubman Gill's absence must be filled appropriately to give India a strong start in the India's batting innings against Australia.

The Chepauk Stadium (MA Chidambaram Stadium) is famous for its affinity to spinners. It is set to play host to a much-anticipated face-off between India and Australia in the ICC World Cup 2023. The Indian team, led by Rohit Sharma, is gearing up for an opener that brims with challenges, intrigue and old rivalries.

India's previous two wins against Australia may have bolstered their confidence, but no stone is left unturned in preparing for this clash. The Australians, after all, have a history of claiming the World Cup trophy five times.

Who'll replace Shubman Gill? A noticeable gap in the Indian batting line-up raises many questions due to Shubman Gill's absence. The cricketing prodigy has fallen ill, leaving a crucial decision in the hands of both coach Rahul Dravid and captain Rohit Sharma. Who will pair up with Sharma to open the innings?

Recent performances suggest a dilemma. KL Rahul, having displayed impeccable form since his injury recovery, seems like a solid choice. Yet, positioning him as an opener might displace him from his coveted number four slot.

Ishan Kishan, on the other hand, who was particularly explosive during the rain-abandoned Asia Cup match against Pakistan, might also be a contender. He shares a camaraderie with Rohit, courtesy of their Mumbai Indians connection.

India's middle-order But, the line-up is not just about openers. With a formidable middle order boasting the likes of Virat Kohli, KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer, the Men in Blue are geared up to unleash a batting masterclass. Adding layers to this formidable line-up are Hardik Pandya and Ravindra Jadeja, ensuring depth in both batting and bowling.

Also Read: India vs Australia prediction, fantasy team, pitch report and more “We can afford to play three spinners because I don't really consider Hardik Pandya as just a seamer. He is a proper fast bowler, who can crank up good speed. So, that gives us an advantage. That gives us that luxury of playing three spinners and three seamers as well. So, there's a possibility of that," Rohit said in the pre-match press conference.

Spinning options Chepauk's pitch dynamics suggest a tilt towards spin. This hints at the possibility of India rolling out three spinners. Ravichandran Ashwin, a surprise inclusion in the World Cup squad, could potentially partner with Kuldeep Yadav and Ravindra Jadeja.

The seam department isn't lagging either. Spearheaded by Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj, with Hardik Pandya providing additional support, India looks all set for an electrifying start to their ICC World Cup 2023 journey.

