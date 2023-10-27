ICC World Cup 2023: Will Babar Azam be removed as Pakistan captain? PCB vows to take decision after…
Pakistan Cricket Board hints at removing Babar Azam as captain after the successive defeats faced by the Men in Green against India, Australia and Afghanistan in the ICC ODI World Cup 2023
Pakistan have had a rough campaign at the ICC ODI World Cup 2023, going from being favourites to win the tournament to struggling to find a place in the knockout stages of the tournament. As things stand, Babar Azam's side have won just 2 of their 5 matches so far, losing 3 in a row to India, Australia and Afghanistan.