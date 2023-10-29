ICC World Cup 2023: Will Hardik Pandya play against England today? KL Rahul says ‘Important player, Surya will…’
Indian all rounder will miss the crucial encounter against world champions England on Sunday with Surya Kumar Yadav likely to retain the number 6 spot until Hardik returns.
India all-rounder Hardik Pandya missed last week's match against New Zealand after picking up an injury during the World Cup clash against Bangladesh. Pandya's unavailability meant that the Indian team management had to make changes to the team combination, with all-rounder Shardul Thakur sitting out against the Black Caps in favour of pacer Mohammed Shami, while Surya Kumar Yadav took Hardik's place in the top 6.