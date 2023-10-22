ICC World Cup 2023: Will Ravindra Jadeja miss the game against New Zealand due to knee injury? Check the latest update
Ravindra Jadeja suffering from a knee niggle that could lead him to be rested in the future world cup encounter. Jadeja had contracted the knee injury back in September 2022 and had miss the T20 World Cup last year.
Indian team is already battling with a number of injury concerns ahead of Sunday's crucial clash against the Kiwis. After pace bowling all-rounder Hardik Pandya was ruled out of the match against New Zealand due to an injury he picked up in the last match, reports have emerged that there are health concerns over the two batsmen who could have replaced him in the side - Ishan Kishan and Surya Kumar Yadav.