Ravindra Jadeja suffering from a knee niggle that could lead him to be rested in the future world cup encounter. Jadeja had contracted the knee injury back in September 2022 and had miss the T20 World Cup last year.

Indian team is already battling with a number of injury concerns ahead of Sunday's crucial clash against the Kiwis. After pace bowling all-rounder Hardik Pandya was ruled out of the match against New Zealand due to an injury he picked up in the last match, reports have emerged that there are health concerns over the two batsmen who could have replaced him in the side - Ishan Kishan and Surya Kumar Yadav.

While SKY was hit on the forearm during a throwdown and left the nets in pain on Saturday. Kishan was stung by a honeybee and also left the net practice early.

Adding to the already mounting problems for Rohit Sharma and Co. a new report suggests that spin-bowling all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja is also suffering from a knee problem.

According to a report by Inside Sport, Jadeja is once again experiencing knee problems and the all-rounder was seen putting an ice pack on his left knee during the match against Bangladesh. However, the report suggests that Jadeja's injury is not serious and is unlikely to prevent the all-rounder from playing against the Black Caps on Sunday.

At the appropriate time, though, Jadeja is likely to be given a rest, most likely for the game against the Netherlands.

An unnamed BCCI official giving an update on Jadeja's injury told Inside Sport, "Jadeja is fine. When you have surgery, you need long-term care. Knee injuries are such that they tend to hurt back. That is why he was applying an ice pack. There is no immediate concern regarding his niggle. The medical team and the physios are keeping a tab on all the players including Jadeja,"

Jadeja's knee troubles: Jadeja had suffered a knee injury last year that ruled him out of the 20-over Asia Cup and the 2022 T20 World Cup. The all-rounder later made a comeback after a long lay-off in February this year.

After the comeback, Jadeja had shared his frustration at not playing cricket after the injury, he said,"If you are not playing cricket for five months, it becomes very frustrating and obviously, I was eagerly waiting to get fit as soon as possible so that I can go play for India,"

