ICC World Cup 2023: With a win over New Zealand, can Pakistan face India in the semis?
Pakistan defeated New Zealand by 21 runs via DLS method in a rain-hit World Cup game to keep their semifinal hopes alive. Pakistan now have eight points from as many games with their last match against England in Kolkata on November 11. Pakistan, which also lost four games in a row at one stage, could sneak into the semifinals with its last league game scheduled against England on Nov. 11.