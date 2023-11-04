Pakistan defeated New Zealand by 21 runs via DLS method in a rain-hit World Cup game to keep their semifinal hopes alive. Pakistan now have eight points from as many games with their last match against England in Kolkata on November 11. Pakistan , which also lost four games in a row at one stage, could sneak into the semifinals with its last league game scheduled against England on Nov. 11.

ICC Cricket World Cup: How Pakistan can still qualify for the semis

With only two spots up for grabs, Babar Azam's men will not only need to win against England on 11 November but also hope New Zealand loses to Sri Lanka on 9 November in Bengaluru at this same venue or the match is hit by rain. The match against Sri Lanka will be the final one for the Kiwi team as well and if they win that match , New Zealand will qualify for the semi-finals. New Zealand began the tournament with four consecutive wins against England, Afghanistan, Bangladesh and the Netherlands, but has now lost to India, Australia, South Africa and Pakistan.

The Black Caps need to beat Sri Lanka in its last league game and hope Pakistan loses to England, or cannot come close to its net run-rate.

South Africa became the second team to qualify for the Cricket World Cup semi-finals on Saturday as a result of Pakistan defeating New Zealand.

The Proteas, with 12 points from seven games so far, join hosts India in booking a place in the last four.

Pakistan, New Zealand, Australia and Afghanistan have eight points each but all four will be unable to match the 12 of South Africa in the last week of group games.

Australia in all likelihood will become the third team to qualify for the semi-finals and already have eight points as they have Afghanistan and Bangladesh next after today's game against England.

Meanwhile, Fakhar Zaman’s unbeaten 126 off 71 balls motored Pakistan to 200-1 in 25.3 overs, 21 runs ahead on DLS, after there had been two rain interruptions in a high-scoring match.

*With Agency Inputs

Milestone Alert!Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.