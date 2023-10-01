ICC World Cup 2023: Yuzvendra Chahal opens up on non-inclusion in India's squad, says ‘it’s been three World Cup’
ICC World Cup 2023: Team India were happy about Ravichandran Ashwin's inclusion but also mentioned the absence of another great leg spinner Yuzvendra Chahal
ICC World Cup 2023: Team India is set to enter the ICC World Cup 2023 and will play its first match against Australia on 8 October. The final squads were announced on Thursday and spinner Ravichandran Ashwin got the last-minute entry after Axar Patel was ruled out due to injury. The fans were happy about Ravichandran Ashwin's inclusion but also mentioned the absence of another great leg spinner Yuzvendra Chahal.