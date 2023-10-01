ICC World Cup 2023: Team India is set to enter the ICC World Cup 2023 and will play its first match against Australia on 8 October. The final squads were announced on Thursday and spinner Ravichandran Ashwin got the last-minute entry after Axar Patel was ruled out due to injury. The fans were happy about Ravichandran Ashwin's inclusion but also mentioned the absence of another great leg spinner Yuzvendra Chahal.

Also Read: ICC World Cup 2023 India Final Squad Announcement Highlights

Yuzvendra Chahal is known for his smart bowling and never fails to showcase his talent. He has one of the top bowlers consistently in the Indian Premier League (IPL) and has a crazy fan following. But, between Axar Patel and Ravichandran Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal didn't get a chance as the other two have displayed some batting skills, an undeclared criterion to play on No. 8.

Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels :rocket: Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights! Click here!

On his non-inclusion in the World Cup squad, Yuzvendra Chahal said he understands that it is a difficult choice to choose the top 15 players and there is not much sense in competing with other spinners in the Indian team.

“I understand that only fifteen players can be a part because it’s a World Cup, where you can’t take 17 or 18," Chahal said. “I do feel a little bad, but my motto in life is to move on. I’m used to it now… it’s been three World Cups (laughs). "

“I don’t think too much in that sense [on competing with other spinners in the Indian team’, because I know if I perform well, I’ll play," Chahal said. “Someone or the other will eventually replace you in the future. That time will come someday."

Yuzvendra Chahal lauded the Indian cricket team for doing well and said that the main goal was to take India to victory.

“I take up the challenge in this way: definitely, they are doing well and I appreciate that. The main goal is that India should win because this is not an individual game," Yuzvendra Chahal said.

“If I am part of the team or not, they are like my brothers. Obviously, I support India [team]. I like the challenge: it tells me I need to work hard so that I come back," the leg spinner added.

India's final squad for the ICC World Cup 2023

Rohit Sharma (c), Hardik Pandya (vc), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!