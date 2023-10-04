ICC World Cup 2023: Zaheer Khan predicts four semi-finalists— England, India, Pakistan, Australia

As the ICC World Cup 2023 is set to start on Thursday former Indian fast-bowler Zaheer Khan has predicted four teams to reach the semifinals of the tournament. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to a report by Cricket Times, recently at a Cricbuzz event, Zaheer made his predictions about the four teams – England, India, Pakistan and Australia.

England: The defending champion’s team includes explosive batsmen and skillful bowlers. England is well-equipped to make another deep run in the ICC World Cup 2023.

The England cricket team is being led by the 33-year-old gifted shot-maker Jos Buttler

India: As India has a strong and well-balanced team, it is considered as one of the favourites in the major cricket tournament.

Rohit Sharma-led Indian team boasts a blend of experienced players and young talents.

Sharma on Wednesday asserted that the ‘Men in Blue’ will give their everything in the World Cup.

“Not thinking too much about on that stuff but yeah in last 3 editions hosting teams won the World Cups and we will give our everything in this World Cup and enjoy the tournament," Sharma said.

Pakistan: Pakistan: The Pakistani cricket team has the potential to produce remarkable performances on any given day.

Captain Babar Azam had insisted that his team is ready for the World Cup. However, only two of the Pakistani squad had ever visited India to play.

"We had good practice in the last week since our arrival and two useful workouts in the warm-up games," said Azam.

Australia: Known for their competitive spirit and best performers, the Australian team is among the top contenders to reach the semi-finals of the ICC World Cup 2023.

The Australian cricket team is being led by Pat Cummins.

Disney Star will broadcast all 48 matches of ICC Men's Cricket World Cup live on its TV channels and live streaming through its OTT platform Disney Hotstar.

