ICC World Cup: ‘Can’t say best-ever Indian pace attack,' Sourav Ganguly's cautious remark ahead of IND vs NZ semi-final
India vs New Zealand, ICC World Cup semi-final: Rohit Sharma-led Team India has performed well in the ICC World Cup 2023 so far as the team thrashed all other teams with comprehensive margins. Indian cricket team will play its last league match against the Netherlands on Sunday and is expected to enter the semi-final against New Zealand with a clean slate. One of the major reasons for India's terrific performance in the World Cup is their sharp bowling attack with pacer Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, and Mohammed Shami being phenomenal but former Indian skipper Sourav Ganguly still thinks that this is not the best-ever Indian pace attack.