ICC World Cup Final 2023: Here's the prize money Australia won

Australia on Sunday won a record-extending sixth 50-overs World Cup title on by defeating hosts and title favourites India by six wickets in the final at a packed Narendra Modi Stadium.

Chasing a modest 241 for victory thanks to their brilliant bowling display after they had asked Rohit Sharma's team to bat first, Australia reached their target in 43 overs to snap India's 10-match winning streak at the tournament.

How much prize money will Australia, India and other teams win? The tournament winner will claim a substantial prize purse of USD 4 million (approximately ₹ 33 crore), and the runners-up will earn USD 2 million (around ₹ 16 crore).

33 crore), and the runners-up will earn USD 2 million (around 16 crore). The losing semi-finalists, New Zealand and South Africa, will each receive USD 800,000 (approximately ₹ 6.5 crore).

Meanwhile, teams failing to advance to the knockouts will be granted USD 100,000 (roughly ₹ 83 lakh) each, while winners of each group stage match will secure a USD 40,000 incentive (approximately ₹ 33 lakh). The World Cup 2023 final between India and Australia marks a 20-year reunion since their last encounter in Johannesburg, where Ricky Ponting's team dashed Indian hopes with a convincing 125-run victory.

India's defeats in the ICC events over the past decade include the loss in 2014 World T20 final, 2016 World T20 semifinal, 2017 Champions Trophy final, 2019 ODI World Cup semifinal, 2022 T20 World Cup semifinal and back-to-back runners-up finish in the 2021 and 2023 World Test Championship cycle.

Brief scores:

India: 240 all out in 50 overs (KL Rahul 66, Virat Kohli 54; Mitchell Starc 3/55).

Australia 241/4 in 43 overs (Travis Head 137, Marnus Labuschagne 58 not out; Jasprit Bumrah 2/43).

