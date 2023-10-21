ICC World Cup: From Aiden Markram to Heinrich Klaasen, here's fastest centuries

ICC World Cup: South African batter Heinrich Klaasen played a wonderful innings of 109 runs to set a massive target of 400 against defending champions England. Heinrich Klaasen slammed 12 fours and 4 sixes to completely destroy England's bowling and slam century on just 61 balls. But, he is not the first South African to smash a fast century in the ICC World Cup 2023.

Fastest centuries in ICC World Cup

1. Aiden Markram: South African batter Aiden Markram is the new record holder in ICC World Cup as he smashed a century on just 49 balls against Sri Lanka in just 49 balls during ICC World Cup 2023. With the help of his century, South Africa scored the highest runs in ICC World Cup history as they finished with 428 runs on board.

2. Kevin O’Brien: Ireland cricketer Kevin O’Brien is second on the list as he slammed a century in 50 balls against the giant England during the ICC World Cup 2011. That was one of the biggest upsets of the tournament as underdogs Ireland chased 327 runs to defeat England.

3. Glenn Maxwell: Australia's Glenn Maxwell, who also goes by the name of ‘Big Show’ is the third name on the list as he smashed a 51-ball century during ICC World Cup 2015. His brilliant innings included 10 fours and 5 sixes.

4. AB de Villiers: Former South African skipper AB de Villiers is fourth on the list as he slammed a century in 52 balls against West Indies in a group match. South Africa scored 400+ runs in that ICC World Cup thriller.

5. Eoin Morgan: England's batter Eoin Morgan slammed a century during the ICC World Cup 2019 on just 57 balls against Afghanistan. During their previous match against Afghanistan in ICC World Cup 2023, England must have missed the explosive batter.

6. Heinrich Klaasen: South African middle order batter Heinrich Klaasen showed his class during ICC World Cup 2023 as he slammed a century on 61 balls against the defending champions England. Heinrich Klaasen destroyed the strong bowling attack of England and took the final score of the team to 399 runs.

