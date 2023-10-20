ICC World Cup: From Mitchell Santner to Jasprit Bumrah, here are the top 10 wicket takers
ICC World Cup 2023: Team India's and New Zealand's bowling lineup has impressed a lot and one more team which has destroyed giant batting lineups with its bowling has been Afghanistan
ICC World Cup 2023: The current edition of the ICC World Cup is witnessing some fiery bowling from all teams. In particular, Team India's and New Zealand's bowling lineup has impressed a lot and one more team which has destroyed giant batting lineups with its bowling has been Afghanistan. Too much was said about the bowling lineups of Australia and Pakistan, but they are yet to display any major performances in bowling.