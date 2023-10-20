ICC World Cup 2023: The current edition of the ICC World Cup is witnessing some fiery bowling from all teams. In particular, Team India's and New Zealand's bowling lineup has impressed a lot and one more team which has destroyed giant batting lineups with its bowling has been Afghanistan. Too much was said about the bowling lineups of Australia and Pakistan, but they are yet to display any major performances in bowling. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Mitchell Santner: New Zealand spinner Mitchell Santner has displayed the quality of his turn and clinched 11 wickets so far in ICC World Cup 2023. Mitchell Santner's sharp bowling is one of the major reasons why New Zealand is dominating this edition of the World Cup and sitting on top of the points table.

2. Jasprit Bumrah: The backbone of India's bowling- Jasprit Bumrah is second on the list with 10 wickets. The pacer has shown remarkable recovery from the injury and bowled fiery deliveries during Asia Cup 2023 and continued that performance in the ICC World Cup 2023. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

3. Shaheen Afridi: Pakistan's lead pacer Shaheen Afridi was not part of the list until earlier today, but his fifer against Australia provided him with the last-minute entry to the top 10 wicket-taker list as the Pakistan pacer has 9 wickets to his name in ICC World Cup 2023.

4. Matt Henry: Another name from New Zealand who has shown the magic of his quality bowling. Matt Henry provided his team wickets with the new ball which allowed New Zealand to keep their opponents under pressure from the beginning of the game.

5. Ravindra Jadeja: India's all-rounder spinner Ravindra Jadeja is on number 5 with 7 wickets. Ravindra Jadeja has surprised explosive batters with his spin and has been very consistent during the ICC World Cup 2023 so far. Not just wickets, the spinner has been very economical and let's not get into how great he is with fielding. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Kagiso Rabada: Apart from the major upset against the Netherlands, South Africa has done pretty well in ICC World Cup 2023 and big credit goes to Kagiso Rabada who clinched 7 wickets during the middle orders to end many strong partnerships and provided his team with crucial comebacks in the game.

7. Hasan Ali: Pakistan's experienced pacer Hasan Ali was a last-minute choice for the team's World Cup squad as their regular pacer Naseem Shah got injured. But, he has proved the selectors right and displayed his experience to take 7 wickets in the game and changed the match for his teams several times during ICC World Cup 2023.

8. Bas de Leede: This Netherlands all-rounder has been phenomenal during the ICC World Cup 2023, both with the ball and the bat. Bas de Leede has 7 wickets to his name and he is amongst the few Netherlands bowlers who did not come under pressure in front of strong batting lineups. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

9. Dilshan Madushanka: Sri Lanka has not won any games in this edition of the ICC World Cup so far and the major blame for that goes to their subpar bowling. But, Dilshan Madushanka is a different story as he managed to keep his length and line right under pressure and took 7 crucial wickets to provide his team with some chances.

10. Lockie Ferguson: With 6 wickets, New Zealand pacer Lokie Ferguson is the last name in the top 10 wicket takers of the ICC World Cup 2023. India's star spinner Kuldeep Yadav also has 6 wickets, but Lockie Ferguson has better economy.

