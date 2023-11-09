ICC World Cup: Here's how Pakistan can reach semi-final; it must beat England by….
ICC World Cup: The fans of India vs Pakistan cricket will be a bit disappointed to know that Pakistan's chances have been reduced owing to the comprehensive victory of New Zealand against Sri Lanka
New Zealand vs Sri Lanka, ICC World Cup 2023: New Zealand thrashed Sri Lanka by 5 wickets on Thursday and solidified their chances to enter the World Cup semi-finals. Trent Boult-led bowling attack decimated Sri Lanka's batting order and restricted them to a low score of 170 runs, while Devon Conway and Rachin Ravindra provided the team with a strong opening partnership to simplify the low run chase. Now, only one question remains in everybody's mind how much chance does Pakistan have to qualify for the semi-finals and face India on 15th November?