ICC World Cup 2023: New Zealand defeated Sri Lanka by 5 wickets on Thursday to almost secure a berth in the first semi-finals against India at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai on 15th November. The Kiwis virtually knocked out Pakistan from the top 4 race as the Babar Azam side needs some implausible victory against England to find a place in the semi-finals. As the semi-finals between India and New Zealand become imminent, users on social media shared some hilarious memes about the World Cup 2019 clash between the two teams. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The heartbeat of Indian fans increased as the encounter reminded us of that 2019 heartbreak as Martin Guptill executed that perfect throw to run out MS Dhoni- the last hope of the Indian team. New Zealand won that match by 18 runs and faced England in that thriller World Cup finals.

Here's how social media reacted: {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Things look very similar to the 2019 edition of the World Cup, as India managed to secure the top spot after the league matches and New Zealand finished at number 4. Australia and England were ranked number 3 and 4 in that edition of the World Cup and they faced each other in the semi-finals.

India has been great so far in the World Cup 2023, while New Zealand faced 4 consecutive defeats before managing a win against Sri Lanka. But, at the stage of the ICC World Cup semi-finals, nothing can be taken for granted irrespective of the team's form. The batting pitch of Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai will offer a high-run thriller for fans and Indian fans will surely keep their fingers crossed till the end.

The tickets for the World Cup semi-finals and finals went live at 8:00 PM on Thursday and were sold out within seconds. The website crashed due to high demand, while those who managed to enter the website faced a long waiting time of up to 90 minutes. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Milestone Alert!Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.