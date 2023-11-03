ICC World Cup: ‘ICC, BCCI giving suspicious balls to Mohammed Shami, Siraj,’ ex-Pakistan batter cries foul play
ICC World Cup 2023: Former Pakistan cricketer Hasan Raza alleged during a television interview that the ICC and BCCI are favoring Indian cricketers
ICC World Cup 2023: India is continuing its winning streak in this World Cup as they registered their 7th consecutive victory against Sri Lanka on Thursday. Team India batters are playing well in this tournament as they crushed strong bowling attacks, but when it comes to India's pace attack- Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, and Jasprit Bumrah have been unbeatable so far. The Indian pacers are doing such great work that former Pakistan players have raised doubts around foul play in the matches.
Not new to controversies
Notably, Hasan Raza is not new to controversies as the former cricketer was alleged to be involved in an alleged spot-fixing case in 2018. He played for Pakistan as a batter between 1996 and 2005 and remained part of the team for 7 Tests and 16 ODI matches.
The remarks by the former Pakistan cricketers come as the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has raised several objectives with the ICC on how Pakistan players are treated unfairly at the Indian grounds. After the India vs Pakistan match, Pakistan team director Mickey Arthur remarked that it seemed like a "BCCI event."
Milestone Alert!Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.