comScore
Active Stocks
Wed Oct 11 2023 13:12:50
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 125.95 0.56%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 237.5 0.68%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 635.65 0.8%
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 421.55 3.42%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 198.5 0.28%
Business News/ Sports / Cricket News/  ICC World Cup India vs Pakistan match: Sachin Tendulkar, Amitabh Bachchan, Rajinikanth to attend, Arjit Singh to perform
Back Back

ICC World Cup India vs Pakistan match: Sachin Tendulkar, Amitabh Bachchan, Rajinikanth to attend, Arjit Singh to perform

 Livemint

ICC World Cup 2023: High voltage India vs Pakistan match attracts Indian cinema superstars and cricket legend.

ICC World Cup 2023: India vs Pakistan league matchPremium
ICC World Cup 2023: India vs Pakistan league match

ICC World Cup 2023: The cricket craze in India touches new high if it the high voltage India vs Pakistan match is being played. With just three days left for the India vs Pakistan clash at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, reports have stated Indian cinema superstars Amitabh Bachchan and Rajinikanth as well as the cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar are all set to mark their presence to witness the clash. Moreover, reports also state that Arijit Singh is also likely to perform live. Some media report state that there would be lightshow and also dance performances.

The India vs Pakistan World Cup clash is coming at a time when Pakistan is struggling to remain in form. Last month, they lost Asia Cup 2023, after which India displaced them from the World's No. 1 ODI ranking. In the World Cup warmup matches, the Pakistan team didn't look very great

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Sports News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More Less
Updated: 11 Oct 2023, 01:20 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App