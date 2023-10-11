ICC World Cup 2023: The cricket craze in India touches new high if it the high voltage India vs Pakistan match is being played. With just three days left for the India vs Pakistan clash at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, reports have stated Indian cinema superstars Amitabh Bachchan and Rajinikanth as well as the cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar are all set to mark their presence to witness the clash. Moreover, reports also state that Arijit Singh is also likely to perform live. Some media report state that there would be lightshow and also dance performances.

The India vs Pakistan World Cup clash is coming at a time when Pakistan is struggling to remain in form. Last month, they lost Asia Cup 2023, after which India displaced them from the World's No. 1 ODI ranking. In the World Cup warmup matches, the Pakistan team didn't look very great

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!