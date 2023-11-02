ICC World Cup 2023: Sri Lanka breaks 48-year-old unwanted record in match against India
Sri Lanka created an unwanted record as they were bundled out for 55 runs. The collapse of Sri Lanka's batting meant they were bowled out for their lowest World Cup total breaking the earlier one which was in 1975 against West Indies in which they scored 86 runs.
Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj produced a superb burst of new-ball bowling before Mohammed Shami took two wickets in two balls as Sri Lanka collapsed to 14-6 in a World Cup match to leave themselves eyeing an unwanted record. All the first three Sri Laka batsmen dismissed were out for nought, with both openers falling for golden ducks at the Wankhede Stadium.