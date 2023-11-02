Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj produced a superb burst of new-ball bowling before Mohammed Shami took two wickets in two balls as Sri Lanka collapsed to 14-6 in a World Cup match to leave themselves eyeing an unwanted record. All the first three Sri Laka batsmen dismissed were out for nought, with both openers falling for golden ducks at the Wankhede Stadium.

Sri Lanka created an unwanted record as they were bundled out for 55 runs. The collapse of Sri Lanka's batting meant they were bowled out for their lowest World Cup total breaking the earlier one which was in 1975 against West Indies in which they scored 86 runs.

Unbeaten tournament hosts India, pressing for a win that would secure a semi-final place, set Sri Lanka an imposing target of 358 for victory.

Here is how India's bowlers got the wickets of Sri Lanka's batsmen:

Pathum Nissanka was lbw to Bumrah's first ball of the innings -- a decision upheld on umpire's call after a Sri Lanka review.

Bumrah bowled two wides to give Sri Lanka their first runs, but at the start of the next over Siraj had Dimuth Karunaratne, the other opening batsman, lbw for nought as well.

Number four Sadeera Samarawickrama survived four balls before he too was out for a duck, edging Siraj to third slip Shreyas Iyer.

Sri Lanka captain Kusal Mendis was then bowled for one by Siraj to leave his side three for four in the fourth over.

Siraj took a remarkable three wickets for five runs in his first four overs, but there was no respite for Sri Lanka.

The in-form Shami, on as first change in the 10th over, struck with his third ball when Charith Asalanka was out for one, slashing to Ravindra Jadeja at backward point.

Then 14-5 was transformed into 14-6 next ball when Dushan Hemantha became the fourth nought of the innings, edging straight to wicketkeeper KL Rahul.

Dushmantha Chameera survived the hat-trick ball with a solid forward defensive shot, but that was little consolation to Sri Lanka.

*With Inputs from agencies

