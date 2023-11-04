ICC World Cup 2023: Pakistan is known for its fast bowling which is considered one of the most dangerous attacks of pace. But, Pakistan's main pacers like Shaheen Afridi and Haris Rauf didn't look that effective in ICC World Cup 2023. In the match against New Zealand, both pacers created unwanted records as Haris Rauf (1/85) became the most expensive Pakistan pacer in the ICC World Cup. Shaheen Afridi was quick to break his record in the same match with a spell of 0/90. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Live New Zealand vs Pakistan Score Updates Not just this, Haris Rauf now holds the record for conceding the most sixes in a World Cup edition as the batters slammed 16 sixes against the Pakistan pacer. Earlier, Zimbabwean pacer Tinashe Panyangara had this record to his name as he conceded 15 sixes during ICC World Cup 2015.

Pakistan fans were disappointed with their team's performance with former pacer Shoaib Akhtar questioning the calls made by the team management. "I don't understand the Pak team management & the captain NZ With half their bowling injured, why won't you bat first on a wicket like this to do what they're doing to you now," Shoaib Akhtar said in a post on X.

Shaheen, Haris most expensive bowlers in ICC World Cup 2023 Pakistan's main pacers Shaheen Afridi and Haris Rauf are the only two pacers who have conceded more than 400 runs so far. Shaheen Afridi clinched 16 wickets and leaked 409 runs in the tournament while Haris Ruaf is the most expensive bowler in the ICC World Cup 2023 so far as he conceded 469 runs and clinched 13 wickets.

New Zealand batter punished Pakistan pacers as skipper Kane Williamson and young Rachin Ravindra played in a wonderful partnership of 180 runs. Rachin Ravindra slammed his 3rd century of ICC World Cup 2023 to break Sachin Tendulkar's record, who secured 2 World Cup centuries before turning 24. The 23-year-old batter is the third played from New Zealand to smash three centuries in one edition of the World Cup.

