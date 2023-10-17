ICC World Cup 2023: Pakistan Cricket Board on Tuesday filed a complaint with the International Cricket Council (ICC) over the inappropriate conduct of the Pakistan cricket team during the India vs Pakistan match at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. The complaint comes as some videos were doing rounds on social media where the crowds in Ahmedabad Stadium were seen as a bit unfriendly to the Pakistan team.

ICC World Cup 2023: Pakistan team hit by viral fever ahead of clash against Australia The PCB also lodged another protest with the ICC as Pakistan journalists are facing delays in getting Indian visas and the absence of a visa policy for Pakistani fans who want to see the ICC World Cup 2023. “The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has lodged another formal protest with the ICC over delays in visas for Pakistani journalists and the absence of a visa policy for Pakistan fans for the ongoing World Cup 2023. The PCB has also filed a complaint regarding inappropriate conduct targeted at the Pakistan squad during the India vs Pakistan match held on 14 October 2023," the PCB said in a post on X.

The geopolitical tussle of India vs Pakistan is visible in cricket as earlier Pakistan threatened to stop its team from traveling to India for the ICC World Cup 2023 and ICC officials had to rush to Pakistan to change their mind. Then, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) demanded a change of Pakistan's match venues, a request denied by BCCI and ICC.

During the match, the crowd at the Narendra Modi Stadium booed for Pakistan skipper Babar Azam during the toss and Muhammad Rizwan also faced some overexcited Indian fans. To make things worse, Pakistan's team director, Mickey Arthur made a controversial remark regarding the absence of Pakistani fans and said the India vs Pakistan match seems like a "BCCI event."

