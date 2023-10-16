ICC Men's World Cup 2023: In one of the biggest upsets of ICC World Cup 2023, Afghanistan handed England their second defeat in the tournament by 69 runs. This is Afghanistan's second victory in the history of the ICC World Cup and the fact that it came against defending champions made it more significant. The defeat disrupted England's chances for the race of the top 4 as they still have to face some serious contenders for the trophy like India and South Africa. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Catch AUS vs SL Live Score Updates India's legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar praised Afghanistan on their historic win and also pointed out why England's batting lineup collapsed against the Afghans. Sachin Tendulkar said that the batsmen must read the quality bowlers from their hands, which the England batters failed to do.

“Wonderful all-round effort by Afghanistan led by a solid knock from @RGurbaz_21. Bad day for @ECB_cricket. Against quality spinners, you have to read them from their hand, which the England batters failed to do. They read them off the pitch instead, which I felt led to their downfall. Loved the energy they carried on the field. Well played @ACBofficials!" Sachin Tendulkar posted on X. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Former India opener Virender Sehwag was also unhappy with the performance of England and raised doubts on the team's chances to make it to the semi-finals. “Looks like Eng and Aus are going to struggle to reach the top 4. #ENGvsAFG," he posted on X.

ICC World Cup 2023: What’s wrong with England? Skipper Jos Buttler says, ‘We have to…’ Australia and England are one of the strongest teams in the ICC World Cup 2023 but didn't get a good start to the tournament. Out of the 3 matches, England lost two against New Zealand and Afghanistan, while Australia is still waiting for its first win after loosing its initial two matches against India and South Africa. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

