ICC World Cup: Sri Lanka cancels training session in Delhi as air quality worsens to dangerous levels
ICC World Cup 2023: As the air quality levels worsened in the Delhi-NCR region, the Sri Lankan cricket team on Saturday decided to cancel their training session in the national capital. Sri Lanka is the second team to cancel their training session citing poor air quality as earlier Bangladesh cricket team took the same decision on Friday. Sri Lanka and Bangladesh are preparing for their World Cup clash on Monday at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, in Delhi.