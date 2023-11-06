ICC World Cup: Sri Lanka sacks cricket board after 302-run loss against India, Arjuna Ranatunga appointed interim head
ICC World Cup 2023: The development comes as the Sri Lanka cricket team faced a humiliating defeat against India, not once but twice in the previous few months
ICC World Cup 2023: The Sri Lankan government has taken strict action against the sports authorities of the country, with sports minister Roshan Ranasinghe sacking the entire cricket board after a humiliating 302-run defeat against India at the World Cup 2023. The action comes after the minister accused the cricket board of widespread corruption. The minister has inducted 1996 World Cup-winning skipper Arjuna Ranatunga as the chairman of the 7-member interim board which includes 3 judges.