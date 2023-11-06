ICC World Cup 2023: The Sri Lankan government has taken strict action against the sports authorities of the country, with sports minister Roshan Ranasinghe sacking the entire cricket board after a humiliating 302-run defeat against India at the World Cup 2023. The action comes after the minister accused the cricket board of widespread corruption. The minister has inducted 1996 World Cup-winning skipper Arjuna Ranatunga as the chairman of the 7-member interim board which includes 3 judges.

The development comes as the Sri Lanka cricket team faced a humiliating defeat against India, not once but twice in the previous few months. In the 33rd match of ICC World Cup 2023, the team collapsed and was all-out on the score of 55 runs, the fourth lowest runs in the history of the World Cup. The performance reminded the people of the Asia Cup 2023 finals, where the defending champions Sri Lanka was all-out on a score of 50, laying an easy win for India by 10 wickets.

"Sri Lanka Cricket had become known as the most corrupt institution in the country," Arjuna Ranatunga said. "I want to change that image," he added. The sports minister also showed confidence in the former skipper and said he is "the most suitable person to revive cricket."

Upheavals in Sri Lankan cricket

Sri Lankan cricket has been going through some upheavals over the past few months with allegations of widespread corruption against the cricket board. Earlier, the board's second-highest officer, Secretary Mohan de Silva decided to step down from his role citing poor performance from the team in ICC World Cup 2023.

The 302-run loss against India incited widespread public indignation, leading to the deployment of law enforcement personnel outside the board office in Colombo starting on Saturday, coinciding with the occurrence of fervent demonstrations.

Roshan Ranasinghe contended that the Sri Lanka Cricket authorities lacked the requisite moral and ethical legitimacy to retain their positions.

(With inputs from agencies)

