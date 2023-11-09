ICC World Cup tickets: Website crashes as semi-finals, finals tickets go live, waiting time to 90 minutes for some
ICC World Cup tickets: The tickets for the semi-finals and finals match went live at 8:00 PM on Thursday and many users reported that the website crashed owing to the high traffic. The ticket hopefuls who managed to enter the website were welcomed by a 90-minute waitlist. The fans were waiting for the semi-finals and finals tickets for a long and even kept multiple systems at hand to increase their chances at grabbing a ticket.