ICC World Cup tickets: The tickets for the semi-finals and finals match went live at 8:00 PM on Thursday and many users reported that the website crashed owing to the high traffic. The ticket hopefuls who managed to enter the website were welcomed by a 90-minute waitlist. The fans were waiting for the semi-finals and finals tickets for a long and even kept multiple systems at hand to increase their chances at grabbing a ticket. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Tickets are available for ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 final, and semi-finals from today: Here's how to book This has been the story of all big matches at the ICC World Cup 2023 as Indian fans did everything possible to get a glimpse of the epic matches in the current season. The excitement is extra high as India is doing great in the ICC World Cup 2023 and seems like the frontrunner to lift the trophy on 19 November.

The semi-finals will be played on 15th and 16th November. While the second semi-final is almost finalized between South Africa and Australia at Eden Gardens, Kolkata on 16th November, the possible opponents of India are still fighting for their place in the semi-finals. Currently, New Zealand, Pakistan, and Afghanistan are in the race to become the fourth qualifying team with New Zealand solidifying its chances after a strong win against Sri Lanka. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

New Zealand vs Sri Lanka New Zealand entered the grounds with a big responsibility on Thursday as they were playing a ‘do or die’ match against Sri Lanka. Pakistan and Afghanistan teams must have followed the match closely as the result of today's match would have decided their fate in this World Cup.

Trent Boult led New Zealand's attack really well and clinched 3 wickets in the first powerplay to decimate Sri Lanka's top batting order. Lockie Ferguson and spinner Mitchell Santner did their magic in the middle overs and the whole Sri Lankan batting was all-out on a score of 170 runs.

For New Zealand's strong batting order, the 170-run chase should not have been that difficult, but Angelo Mathews and Dushmantha Chameera ensured that the Kiwis didn't clinch a one-sided victory. In the end, New Zealand managed to chase the low target in 23.2 overs with 5 wickets down. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

